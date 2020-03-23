'Thank you for everything.' Someone left positive messages with chalk outside of the staff entrance at a Vincennes hospital

Photo Gallery 6 Images
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We want to highlight the good things happening in our communities.
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes says someone left some encouraging chalk messages for staff at the hospital entrance.
The hospital says this support means so much to everyone there.
If you see something good happening where you live, text us a photo or video to 812-232-9481.
