The city of Brazil receives $747,912 to fix roads

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- People in one community say it has been a long time coming to fix their roads.

The city of Brazil received $747,912 from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. It's a state-wide matching-grant program. Crews will fix several roads with the money. This is the second time the city has received the grant.

Brian Wyndham, mayor, says getting the funds to maintain residential streets has been tough. The program will fix paved, dirt, and gravel roads.

"It will increase property values," Wyndham said. "There is a lot of value in that in itself. It increases the net worth of the city when you have nice streets. It makes the city a lot more attractive. It will bring more people back to our city."

Bob Hutchens, a local resident, says he is excited. The street he has lived on for nearly ten years is one of the streets that are in the works to get repaved. Potholes and a few bumps in the road have taken a toll on his car. And, he says the wear and tear have decreased the value of his neighborhood.

"I pay property taxes just the same as anyone else in this town," Hutchens said.

The project will repave roads, fix drainage, and re-build sidewalks to make sure they are built accordingly for people with disabilities.

"I'm disabled from the truck driving job I had for 22 years," Hutchens said. "Right now, I don't need a wheelchair or mobility scooter, but eventually I will."

Construction is expected to begin in the Spring.