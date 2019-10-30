Texting program works cut back on the number of those that don't report back to court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a program in Vigo County aimed at reducing the number of those that fail to report back to court.
As a condition of their release from jail, defendants are required to provide a cell phone number.
That's so the county can send them text reminders for their next court hearings.
Judge John Roach says the program is working. Defendants receive two text message reminders.
The service is free for taxpayers. It's generated by the county's court managing system.
