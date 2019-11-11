Texas Roadhouse says thank you with free lunch for veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Texas Roadhouse did their part to celebrate Veterans Day.

On Monday, from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. - the restaurant provided free lunch for all veterans.

Texas Roadhouse service manager Stephen Milky told us they were thrilled with the turnout.

He said it's part of their business model as a company to be involved with the community and give back.