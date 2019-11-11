TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Texas Roadhouse did their part to celebrate Veterans Day.
On Monday, from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. - the restaurant provided free lunch for all veterans.
Texas Roadhouse service manager Stephen Milky told us they were thrilled with the turnout.
He said it's part of their business model as a company to be involved with the community and give back.
Related Content
- Texas Roadhouse says thank you with free lunch for veterans
- Texas Roadhouse holds back to school drive
- Vigo County law enforcement volunteering for 'tip a cop' at Texas Roadhouse
- Texas Roadhouse donates a portion of Monday sales to help support fundraiser
- Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders
- Did you get your free pizza? NCAA upset scores free lunch for Little Caesars customers
- Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch
- Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students
- Lunch helps family of fallen officer
- United Way hosts Lunch and Learn event
Scroll for more content...