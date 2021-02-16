Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Texans search for warmth as plunging temperatures knock out utilities and cell service

Frigid temperatures and widespread power outages are plaguing swaths of Texas for the third straight day Tuesday, sending numerous residents to vehicles, fireplaces and shelters in desperate search of warmth.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 1:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Frigid temperatures and widespread power outages are plaguing swaths of Texas for the third straight day Tuesday, sending numerous residents to vehicles, fireplaces and shelters in desperate search of warmth.

In the town of Nevada outside Dallas, Clint Cash said he's resorted to living in his car parked in an open area outside his home, which had largely been without power since Sunday evening when temperatures dipped into the teens.

"I'm wearing several layers of clothes to keep my body warm" and using heat from his vehicle, Cash, 44, told CNN affiliate KTVT on Monday.

More than 4.4 million households and businesses were without power in Texas on Tuesday morning as a result of freezing temperatures and a deadly winter storm that swept into the state early this week. The entire state saw temperatures below freezing during at least parts of Monday and Tuesday, and utilities have been knocked out or frozen over by the bitter cold -- leaving many without primary means of heating their homes.

The cold is believed to have contributed to at least three deaths in the Houston area alone, police said. That includes a woman and a girl who died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was running in the garage at their home to create heat because the power was out, Houston police said Tuesday morning.

The treacherous conditions have led to more than 550 car crashes in the area since Sunday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

"Our roadways are still very icy. Please avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary," Acevedo said Tuesday on Twitter.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has said some utilities' ability to generate the power has been frozen -- including the natural gas and coal generators. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, a grid operator that controls about 90% of the state's electric load, said intentional, rolling power blackouts will happen in parts of the state to balance huge demand with struggling supply.

Cell towers in Fort Bend County southwest of Houston had generators freezing, running out of fuel or both, interrupting service in parts of the county, County Judge K.P. George wrote on Twitter.

"Conditions are deteriorating on all roadways. Roads are impassable. Do not travel. Stay at your location," George tweeted early Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing throughout Tuesday in roughly the state's northern half, and they may just reach above it in Houston and San Antonio, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

While snow has fallen across much of Texas, more snow and ice are expected for much of the state Tuesday afternoon or evening through Wednesday as part of a larger storm system.

Up to 6 more inches of snow could fall in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, while freezing rain is forecast for Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

The frigid weather has led to widespread power outages in more than a dozen other states. More outages may be ahead, including in Nebraska, where a utility in Hastings asked residents Tuesday to prepare for rolling blackouts to handle "unprecedented energy demand."

Southwest Power Pool, which manages electrical grid operations in North Texas and 16 other states, said Monday it had asked member utilities to implement rolling blackouts.

Relying on fireplaces and generators
Barbara Martinez has a mission Tuesday that she wouldn't normally undertake: Find more wood for the fireplace that is her home's sole source of heat in freezing weather.

Her home in the Houston suburb of Jersey Village has been largely without power since Sunday at 3 a.m., she told CNN on Tuesday morning.

She, her elderly parents, and her two dogs have been huddled together in one room with a fireplace.

"We have several layers of clothing and it's cold," Martinez said. "We've been using our cars to charge up phones, and (the) signal here is nearly impossible to use."

"We hope the power comes back soon because we are running out of firewood," she said. "My goal today is to find more firewood."

In the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga, Elijah Dorminy's family has depended on their generator to make it through the deadly cold -- and he fears soon even that won't be an option.

Dorminy, his wife and their four children were worried what will happen when they need to refill their generator with gas again. Only one gas station still had fuel in Watauga, Dorminy told CNN on Monday evening.

"Pray for us, this is going to be rough," he told CNN.

Water shut off in Abilene
The Texas city of Abilene said it was forced to shut off water service Monday evening because of a power outage at three water treatment plants.

The city of about 120,000 people is located about a 150-mile drive west of Fort Worth.

"It is not known exactly when power and subsequent water service will be returned to Abilene water customers," a statement from city officials reads.

When service is restored, a boil water notice will be in effect, and customers should bring water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes before consumption, according to the statement.

Texans with electricity are asked to conserve as much as possible in an effort to relieve the demand on the state's power grid and help restore service," according to the city's statement.

Fort Worth has extended a boil water notice for residents in the north half of the city. Rolling power outages affected the its ability to treat and move water to customers, according to the city.

State's largest school district closes
Several of the state's school districts announced that classes -- both in-person and virtual -- will be canceled due to the weather.

The Houston Independent School District, the largest in the state, will be closed Tuesday due to freezing weather, according to a message on the district's website.

To the north, the Dallas Independent School District, as well as the neighboring Arlington and Fort Worth Independent School Districts also will be closed Tuesday, according to statements on the district's websites.

Fort Worth's closures run through Wednesday while Dallas schools are closed through Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccines and appointments at risk
The storm has complicated Covid-19 vaccinations, causing appointments to be postponed and threatening supplies.

No first-dose vaccines are being shipped to Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather, according to a news release from the city.

San Antonio postponed vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the Alamodome stadium until Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

"With the current icy conditions expected to remain until at least tomorrow, we want to ensure the safety of the public. We also want to remind the public who may be concerned about the small delay for their second dose, that we are still within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues," the release stated.

After power was lost at the Harris County Public Health Department Building and backup generators failed, officials had to race to allocate and save 8,400 vaccines before they spoiled, Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo said Monday.

Harris County officials settled on Houston's Ben Taub, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Methodist Hospitals, as well as Rice University and the Harris County Jail as the locations to receive the vaccine overnight, Hidalgo said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
Treacherous Driving Conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The importance of smoke detectors in your home

Image

Wabash Valley warming center fills up

Image

Morning Team talks about their travel into the station

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

News 10 gets a road report with Indiana State Police

Image

Tuesday: Patchy snowfall, blowing snow. High: 18

Image

Key MVC Player of the Week

Image

Lansing 100 MVC Wins

Image

Overnight: Snow and blowing snow, wind chill: -10. Low: 6°

Image

Staying safe around snowplows

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1163574

Reported Deaths: 22166
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4664229159
DuPage749911156
Will63481873
Lake58086905
Kane49669700
Winnebago27960425
Madison27389442
St. Clair24808449
McHenry23686259
Champaign17488119
Peoria16556256
Sangamon15832214
McLean14288153
Tazewell13175235
Rock Island12829280
Kankakee12200186
Kendall1079381
LaSalle10491212
Macon9353180
Vermilion8374113
DeKalb8070109
Adams7887111
Williamson6701116
Boone585871
Whiteside5794143
Clinton552288
Coles508089
Grundy493361
Knox4933125
Ogle490771
Jackson454960
Effingham446168
Macoupin427673
Henry427453
Marion4227110
Franklin410165
Livingston407372
Monroe398380
Stephenson397771
Randolph393376
Jefferson3898114
Woodford356860
Morgan352075
Montgomery340867
Lee328543
Logan328551
Christian324362
Bureau322573
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton278944
Iroquois275159
Jersey245044
McDonough228940
Douglas228430
Lawrence225924
Saline224644
Union216831
Shelby209633
Crawford198021
Bond186323
Cass185922
Pike166448
Warren165543
Wayne164945
Clark164629
Hancock164328
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158222
White158123
Washington156223
Carroll154133
Edgar152936
Ford151643
Moultrie147122
Clay141141
Greene136831
Johnson133511
Wabash128912
Piatt128713
De Witt126022
Mason125941
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper109917
Menard10207
Marshall82214
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark52822
Edwards51510
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4368
Gallatin4304
Putnam3983
Hardin34011
Pope2793
Unassigned962164
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 649652

Reported Deaths: 12191
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion893011607
Lake47681848
Allen35056623
Hamilton31357372
St. Joseph28955499
Elkhart25081405
Vanderburgh20905368
Tippecanoe19412190
Johnson16105342
Porter15658258
Hendricks15534289
Clark11678176
Madison11593304
Vigo11398224
Monroe10117156
Delaware9717175
LaPorte9591193
Howard8958183
Kosciusko8435105
Hancock7317127
Warrick7281140
Bartholomew7208144
Floyd7046160
Wayne6531183
Grant6351154
Boone596987
Morgan5944124
Dubois5834106
Henry535788
Marshall5351103
Dearborn530162
Cass523494
Noble500475
Jackson458560
Shelby453988
Lawrence4121111
Gibson397781
Clinton389052
Harrison388860
DeKalb376377
Montgomery375482
Knox353682
Miami350160
Whitley340135
Huntington332577
Steuben331455
Wabash325173
Ripley321558
Putnam321258
Adams317449
Jasper309741
White291751
Jefferson288866
Daviess282991
Decatur267888
Fayette267654
Greene257478
Posey256431
Wells249271
Scott243245
LaGrange238970
Clay236442
Randolph223971
Spencer212828
Jennings211543
Washington203425
Sullivan201038
Fountain197539
Starke184350
Owen181052
Jay176628
Fulton175238
Carroll173718
Perry170435
Orange170250
Rush162322
Franklin157535
Vermillion157040
Tipton144340
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119527
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93539
Benton90712
Crawford89213
Martin79715
Switzerland7447
Warren73312
Union66010
Ohio51811
Unassigned0426