Testing underway for contaminated land impacting lift station project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Testing is underway for contaminated water impacting a sanitary project in Terre Haute.

The city is working on a lift station for the sewage system. News 10 reached out to Brad Utzm the director of inspection, on Wednesday.

He told us three companies are doing pilot-testing on potential treatment plans.

Utz says the first company started testing on Wednesday. The other two will begin later this week.

After 10 days, officials will choose a company to do the work. That means - for now, the $54 million lift station project will remain on hold.