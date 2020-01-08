Testing underway for contaminated land impacting lift station project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Testing is underway for contaminated water impacting a sanitary project in Terre Haute.
The city is working on a lift station for the sewage system. News 10 reached out to Brad Utzm the director of inspection, on Wednesday.
He told us three companies are doing pilot-testing on potential treatment plans.
Utz says the first company started testing on Wednesday. The other two will begin later this week.
After 10 days, officials will choose a company to do the work. That means - for now, the $54 million lift station project will remain on hold.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold
- Vincennes Main street project underway
- Brazil milling and paving project underway
- Project underway to help Vigo county students prepare for college
- Chip and seal project underway in three Wabash Valley counties
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Seelyville boil order lifted
- Sullivan emergency evacuation lifted
Scroll for more content...