Testing to help find out more about COVID-19 coming to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- We know with COVID -19 testing is extremely important to figure out if you have the virus and to try and find a cure. Vigo county is now doing more to test for both.

Health officials and scientists have agreed that we need controlled testing to get some of those answers. Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Vigo County would be one of 8 sites to start controlled testing.

This state testing will show if you already had COVID-19 based on antibodies. According to health officials leading this study, they're going to be testing a random group of people over the age of 12 to find out more about this virus.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said he's excited it's going to be in the city.

"That is awesome because I think that will give us all comfort. Whatever the answer is, you know if it has been here like we kind of think it has for quite some time," Bennett said. "They will know and they do a few thousand people you know what that percentage of penetration of what the virus is."

Meanwhile, Union Hospital in Terre Haute is opening a downtown respiratory clinic. Expanding its ability to test patients.

It's a place employers can send an employee with symptoms to be tested immediately.

"They'll get quick results back and hopefully get people, you know if you're not sick then you'll be able to go back to work. If you're sick and you know it, you can quarantine," Bennett said.

Mayor Bennett said both the new testing site and the state study will be helpful in trying to get us back to a more normal lifestyle.

"Both of those things I think will have a huge impact on how quickly we can move forward," he said.

The first wave of state testing is starting Saturday. Only those contacted by the state health department can participate.

We did reach out to Union Hospital about their new downtown testing area. As of right now, we have not heard back.