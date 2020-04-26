Clear

WTHI-TV general manager among thousands selected for random testing

Thousands of Hoosiers across the state are undergoing antibody testing. That testing is happening right here in Vigo County.

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The WTHI-TV General Manager Todd Weber is just one out of 10,000 invited for state testing.

The point of the testing is to better measure how long COVID-19 has been in the area and hopefully get closer to a vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health is working with the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health to see who may have antibodies to COVID-19.

One of those invites landed in Todd Weber's mailbox.

"I was really kind of excited to get it done because I do feel that certainly it's not normal and so we need to find a cure as much as possible," said Weber. 

I met Weber at the testing site on Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus.

"Are you nervous? Am I nervous no..not at all? No?" 

First, Weber had to check-in.

"Have you had any of the following symptoms?"

Health care workers asked weber background questions like if he had a fever or if he had been around anyone who's had COVID-19.

Then, it was time for testing.

"Alright, so I need you to pull down your mask." 

A swab was inserted into Weber's nose the results of this test will show if weber currently is infected with the virus.

After that, they took a blood sample.

This will be used to determine if Weber had the virus in the past and now has antibodies.

The entire process took less than 10 minutes.

Weber said for everyone who got that same email it's your duty to get out and get tested.

"At the end of the day, I mean look, the more people that get tested to see if they had it then hopefully, you know, we can come up with some antibody cure that's going to help with this," said Weber. 

It will take 72 hours before weber gets his results.

This is the first wave for testing it runs through April 29th.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 14399

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4727255
Lake151567
Hamilton69950
Hendricks61126
St. Joseph55311
Johnson53050
Allen42726
Madison39543
Cass3151
Elkhart2384
Clark22313
Porter2105
Bartholomew19810
Decatur19426
Boone18219
Hancock1777
Shelby1766
Floyd16311
LaPorte1565
Delaware14411
Morgan1334
Monroe1206
Harrison1154
Grant1136
Vanderburgh1131
Jackson1080
Franklin947
Lawrence929
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Howard835
Warrick8012
Jennings711
Tippecanoe712
Vigo625
Putnam584
Orange576
Noble515
Greene464
Newton445
Daviess439
Miami420
Washington400
Scott362
Jasper341
Henry321
Wayne313
Clinton301
Montgomery300
Rush281
Kosciusko271
Marshall261
Fayette254
Jefferson220
Owen221
Steuben211
LaGrange211
Knox200
Clay191
White180
Tipton171
Dubois170
Whitley161
Crawford160
DeKalb151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Starke131
Parke120
Sullivan120
Wabash121
Warren111
Jay110
Fulton100
Carroll91
Pulaski90
Posey90
Fountain92
Vermillion70
Blackford71
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Perry60
Benton60
Wells60
Huntington62
Gibson60
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 41777

Reported Deaths: 1875
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook290581267
Lake2879115
DuPage2311127
Will2060131
Kane104938
McHenry50228
St. Clair36324
Winnebago3028
Kankakee29923
Rock Island2936
Madison28016
Unassigned2741
Kendall2035
Champaign1025
Macon10011
Sangamon956
McLean883
Ogle851
Clinton821
Jefferson802
Randolph791
DeKalb711
Boone718
Monroe6310
Peoria602
Whiteside595
Jackson567
Warren440
LaSalle431
Jasper422
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Knox310
Grundy280
Macoupin280
Christian284
Marion260
Montgomery231
Williamson220
Coles221
Cass210
Livingston201
Lee190
Stephenson160
Iroquois160
Fayette162
Morgan151
Pulaski150
Douglas120
Jersey121
Vermilion110
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau90
Shelby90
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Piatt70
Perry70
Mercer70
Union70
Washington70
Mason60
McDonough50
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Clark40
Logan40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Moultrie40
Menard40
Johnson30
Lawrence30
Saline30
Cumberland30
Richland30
Massac30
Hamilton20
Fulton20
Wayne20
Alexander20
Greene20
Clay20
Gallatin20
White10
Hardin10
Wabash10
Pike10
De Witt10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
