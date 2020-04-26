WTHI-TV general manager among thousands selected for random testing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The WTHI-TV General Manager Todd Weber is just one out of 10,000 invited for state testing.

The point of the testing is to better measure how long COVID-19 has been in the area and hopefully get closer to a vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health is working with the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health to see who may have antibodies to COVID-19.

One of those invites landed in Todd Weber's mailbox.

"I was really kind of excited to get it done because I do feel that certainly it's not normal and so we need to find a cure as much as possible," said Weber.

I met Weber at the testing site on Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus.

"Are you nervous? Am I nervous no..not at all? No?"

First, Weber had to check-in.

"Have you had any of the following symptoms?"

Health care workers asked weber background questions like if he had a fever or if he had been around anyone who's had COVID-19.

Then, it was time for testing.

"Alright, so I need you to pull down your mask."

A swab was inserted into Weber's nose the results of this test will show if weber currently is infected with the virus.

After that, they took a blood sample.

This will be used to determine if Weber had the virus in the past and now has antibodies.

The entire process took less than 10 minutes.

Weber said for everyone who got that same email it's your duty to get out and get tested.

"At the end of the day, I mean look, the more people that get tested to see if they had it then hopefully, you know, we can come up with some antibody cure that's going to help with this," said Weber.

It will take 72 hours before weber gets his results.

This is the first wave for testing it runs through April 29th.