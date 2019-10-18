Test drive a car and help support a Clay County school

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you can take a vehicle for a spin and support a local school at the same time.

It's happening at Bob Burkle Ford in Clay City.

Ford will donate $20 for every test drive. It's through the 'Drive For Your School Campaign.

Clay City Junior-Senior High School will receive the donations.

The owner of the dealership says it's important to give back.

"These small communities, most businesses aren't surviving them, and we just want to do what we can to give back to school and help them raise money to use for sports programs and things like that," Bob Burkle said.

Ford will donate up to $6,000. That means Burkle needs 300 more test drivers.

He plans to open at 7:00 a.m. and stay open until at least 5:00 p.m.