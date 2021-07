TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction on Terre Haute's new convention center is moving along.

Crews are working to install the large glass window in front of the building.

A new official logo was approved for the convention center.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett told us he is impressed with the progress of the new building.

He says the project is around $250,000 under budget.

The new convention center will also include a Larry Bird Museum.

It is all set to open early next year.