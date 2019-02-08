Terre Haute's police chief will be the new Vigo County Sheriff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has elected a new sheriff.

Current Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse will take over Greg Ewing's position as the next Vigo County Sheriff.

Plasse ran against Republican, Benjamin Pence.

"I'm really just humbled that we got that much support from our community and I'll work my best to not let anyone down," Plasse told us

In a statement, Pence said:

“I'd like to thank each and every individual that voted for and believed in me. I never wavered. I wish John Plasse the best of luck as your new Vigo County Sheriff and will hope he addresses the many issues that I campaigned for, but most importantly school safety and keeping our children and community safe in the coming years of his term. Thank you and God Bless.”

To see the latest election results, click here.