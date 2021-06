TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill in Terre Haute will host its first concert this weekend.

News 10 has been following The Mill's progress for a while now.

For the last few months, the owners have been transforming the property into a concert venue.

In three months, they've gone from a flat plot of land to a venue that's ready for performances.

Hip hop artist Nelly will be the first performer at The Mill.