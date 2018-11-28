Clear

Terre Haute's new city judge sworn in

Judge Matthew Sheehan took his oath of office for the Terre Haute City Judge on Wednesday evening.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new judge is ready to take the bench in Terre Haute.

Judge Matthew Sheehan took his oath of office for the Terre Haute City Judge on Wednesday evening.

Judge Sheehan is replacing Chris Wrede who left the position earlier this year.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Sheehan to the seat.

Several of his friends and family were on hand for the swearing-in ceremony.

"My father was an elected official and a public servant and he passed away about six years ago. It's just really nice and humbling to be able to continue the family tradition of trying to give back to the community," Judge Sheehan said.

Judge Michael Lewis gave Sheehan the oath of office while Judge John Roach performed the robing ceremony.

