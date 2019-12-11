Terre Haute's new 46,000 square foot VA facility to be built on the city's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the location of where a new Veterans Affairs Clinic will be built in Terre Haute.
The new clinic will be built on Terre Haute's east side. The VA selected 12 acres of land behind Walmart.
It's northeast of the Clabber Girl Distribution Center.
It will be 46,000 square feet. They hope to break ground on the new facility in the summer of 2021.
