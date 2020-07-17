Terre Haute's mayor weighs in after a week of federal executions in the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We talked with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett about the federal executions happening in the city.

Terre Haute is the only prison facility in the country with a death chamber.

Bennett says he understands both the need for the Bureau of Prisons to follow orders and the desire for people to express their opinions.

"It's been so long that we've had them. That we haven't really had that conversation going on. Now, all of the sudden there's three in one week and it really brings back to the forefront the conversation about the death penalty itself," Bennett says.