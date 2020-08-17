Terre Haute's mayor talks about the importance of masks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A common theme as students head back to the classroom is mask-mandates.

There are already state requirements in Indiana and Illinois. With that in mind, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett has an important reminder.

"Young people are carrying it back, going to see grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, whatever. And they're beginning to carry that back. They may not know they have it, but they've got it. So once again, it comes back to wearing the mask and keeping six feet," Mayor Bennett said.

He said he is confident in our local health and school officials as they work together on the best plans.