Terre Haute's mayor says the city and YMCA reach verbal agreement to reopen the pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) – Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says the City of Terre Haute and the YMCA have come to a verbal agreement to reopen the Vigo County YMCA pool.
He told News 10 Thursday details are still being worked out, but he’s confident the pool will reopen.
A YMCA spokesperson also said details are still being worked out.
The YMCA closed the pool last year, citing the operating costs.
