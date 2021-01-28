Terre Haute's mayor reflects on 2020 success and struggles, talks about looking ahead to 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite the difficulties of 2020, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says he's looking forward to 2021.

In a virtual city update, Mayor Bennett presented a PowerPoint about the impacts of COVID-19, last year's accomplishments and hardships, along with plans in the works for the new year.

In 2020, Terre Haute saw a 25 percent increase in violent crimes. That's according to a report from Terre Haute Police.

Mayor Bennett says the rise is partly due to the pandemic and its impacts.

"A lot of it has to do with just COVID, people being cooped up in their house, struggling financially, you name it," he said, "It's created more violent crimes in many communities."

He says the increase is part of a similar trend, seen by other police departments, across the country.

Bennett says all areas saw an increase, however, he's not overly concerned as he expects numbers to somewhat decline this year.

Bennett also noted the city had nine murders in 2020, which is the most he's seen as mayor. However, he says those cases were solved with quick arrests.

"What I'm seeing across the state is the same increases, or similar, in cities our size, really all over," he said.

Meanwhile, property crimes decreased by 12 percent last year.

----

Bennett also touched on the impact of COVID-19 in the local economy.

Terre Haute saw 23 ribbon cuttings in 2020, despite the ongoing pandemic.

However, the mayor acknowledged that many small businesses did not survive or are still struggling to stay afloat.

One area seeing COVID impacts is the manufacturing industry, which is a huge part of the city's economy. While they are ultimately faring out pretty well, there are still some concerns.

"One of the things we did hear from them is they were having trouble shipping their goods," said Bennett,"So they were able to manufacture the goods, but were having trouble accessing trucks to be able to ship their product across the United States."

----

To see the mayor's city update, in detail, watch the full video here.