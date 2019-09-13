Terre Haute's mayor makes a proclamation for a woman of service after her passing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute is honoring a woman of service after her death.

Marlena Johnson-Hill is a Terre Haute native.

She recently passed away after a battle with cancer.

In her life, she was very active in the community. She ran and helped stock several food pantries that linked to area churches.

She also served in several service-based agencies, including the Western Indiana Community Action Agency, Foster Grandparent, Vigo County Head Start, and the NAACP.

On Friday, Mayor Duke Bennett made a proclamation.

He declared Friday, September 13 as 'Marlena Johnson-Hill Day.'

Her family and friends say it means so much to them that the city is keeping her legacy of service alive.

"I think that this is also a representation of if you continue to work, your works will be acknowledged, she didn't do this for any types of works or acknowledgments, but if you do help your community your works will be recognized," her daughter, Jennifer Johnson-Matthews said.

Commissioner Judy Anderson was also on hand to take part in the proclamation.