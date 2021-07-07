Terre Haute's mayor hopes Lucy Luck will reapply for casino license

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says he hopes Lucy Luck. Gaming will reapply for the Terre Haute gaming license for a casino in the city.

Last month, the Indiana Gaming Commission declined Lucy Luck's request for a license renewal.

JUNE 24 STATEMENT FROM GREG GIBSON "The news we received today, although it wasn’t what we had anticipated or hoped for, isn’t the end of the journey. Lucy Luck Gaming has been prepared to begin construction on this project for months. We have worked tirelessly alongside many to bring this project to the Terre Haute community. We have developed our team, our finances, and detailed our operations to secure our license. However, more importantly, Terre Haute has worked hard for this project. The citizens have worked hard for this project. I am deeply disappointed in what came from today’s meeting, and disappointed that a community who has fought and stood ready received such news. I believe in my community, and I believe in this project. As for Lucy Luck, we may reapply, but I’m not sure if we will. We certainly have accomplished our original goal of bringing a gaming license to Vigo County. The community can take solace in the fact that there will eventually be a gaming facility here. It truly saddens me to know that the Terre Haute license will be open for a bidding process amongst companies who will be interested in the project solely for monetary gain, and with companies who don’t know our community like Lucy Luck does. For me, this project has always been about Terre Haute; it’s been about my home community. Terre Haute deserves this casino, and I wish it could be alongside Lucy Luck Gaming."

The gaming commission then reopened the application process last week.

Greg Gibson heads Lucy Luck. Mayor Bennett feels Gibson is the best community partner for the project.

"I think we'll get a better project from Greg. I think it will be more of a class-act facility," Bennet said. "He's going to give more money back to the community. So he's the one I still want to continue to push, and a lot of other people in the community are, too."

