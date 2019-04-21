Terre Haute's mayor and Gary's mayor set to hold joint press conference in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 received words of a joint news conference taking place Thursday afternoon at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

It will feature Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Gary, Indiana Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

It will happen at 1:00 p.m.

Both mayors have spent a good amount of time following Senate Bill 552.

That's the bill that would bring a casino to Terre Haute, plus legalize sports wagering in the state.

Currently, Gary has two casinos on Lake Michigan.

Spectacle Entertainment currently owns both.

The company wants to pull both casinos off the lakefront.

One would move to the I-80/I-94 interchange in Gary, with the other coming to Terre Haute.

Both cities stand to gain if the bill passes as is.

News 10 plans to talk with both mayors about why they are pushing for passage of the bill.

We will let you know what they said on News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00.