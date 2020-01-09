Terre Haute's future? Crews break ground on Hard Rock casino in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have broken ground on a new casino in Gary, Indiana - and leaders say it could be a preview of what's to come in Terre Haute.
The Hard Rock Casino will entertain visitors in northwestern Indiana.
Spectacle Entertainment owns the casino. That's the same company looking to bring a casino to Terre Haute.
Local leaders hope the buzz around Gary's new casino will energize bringing Terre Haute's potential casino to fruition.
