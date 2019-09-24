Terre Haute's federal prison set to hold career fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal prison in Terre Haute is hiring.
On Wednesday, it will host a career fair at the training center across from the water treatment plant in Terre Haute.
The Bureau of Prisons is hiring for several positions, including correctional officers, medical, and psychology staff.
All you need is your resume and an ID.
It happens from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
