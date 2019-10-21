Terre Haute's chicken committee meets to discuss city ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders are hearing the community's thoughts on chickens being allowed in the city.

Last week, we told you a committee was formed to look into the city's ordinance.

Right now, the code says you can not keep agricultural animals...but it does not specify what that is.

The 'Chicken Ordinance Exploratory Committee' met on Monday night to talk with the community.

Many who spoke out were for chickens being allowed.

Some say they are worried not everyone will be responsible.

No decision was made at the meeting.

The committee will meet again on November, 12 at 4:30 p.m.

No decision will be made at that meeting either. After that meeting, leaders could draft an ordinance to give to the full council.