TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is getting new equipment to help in case of emergencies.

The airport received a federal 'airport rescue firefighting vehicle' grant.

That money will be used to buy a specialized fire truck. That is important because aircraft emergencies typically don't happen near a hydrant.

The truck costs around $750,000. In addition to the grant, the state and the airport will each pay five percent of the total cost.