Terre Haute's airport creates five-year wishlist with its capital improvement program

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 2:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is planning for the future by putting together its annual capital improvement program.

Executive Director Jeff Hauser says its basically a five-year wish list.

The top priorities are runways, taxiways, and airport lighting.

Looking ahead, Hauser added an aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment to the list.

He told us it may not happen right now, but he notes the equipment is getting old.

"You're never going to get it if you don't ask...but we're going to keep asking for everything...especially if this area keeps growing. If they see the area growing, they're going to keep continuing to help us out," Hauser said.

The plan is due February 1. State and federal officials will review it and decide what to grant.

Later this year, the airport will find out which projects will be funded.

