Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade officially back on

On Friday, a group of mostly veterans gathered at Grand Traverse Pie Company to work out a way to make sure the parade happened.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year's Veterans Day Parade is back on in Vigo County.

Earlier this week, News 10 was the first report the annual Veterans Day Parade was canceled.

After that report, people living in Terre Haute decided something needed to be done.

The parade is set to happen on Veterans Day, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Terre Haute.

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say