Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade officially back on

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year's Veterans Day Parade is back on in Vigo County.

Earlier this week, News 10 was the first report the annual Veterans Day Parade was canceled.

After that report, people living in Terre Haute decided something needed to be done.

On Friday, a group of mostly veterans gathered at Grand Traverse Pie Company to work out a way to make sure the parade happened.

Today, I'm at GT Pie company where a group of mostly veterans are meeting to talk about the Veterans Day Parade. If you'll remember, earlier we reported it would be cancelled this year.

The parade is set to happen on Veterans Day, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Terre Haute.

