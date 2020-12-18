Terre Haute's Rachel Leslie joins the board for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute may have some new help on the state level when it comes to improving local business.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce welcomed 20 new board of directors.

Among them is the Terre Haute's Rachel Leslie. Leslie is the CEO of RJL Solutions.

She told News 10 she's excited to be part of the board.

She says she wants to help influence change as it relates to the business community.

"Being able to be at the table where there's businesses all over the state of Indiana all the counties and communities it gives a perspective on things that are happening outside of just Terre Haute and West Central Indiana," Leslie said.

She told us she looks for every chance to sell, market, and promote Terre Haute.