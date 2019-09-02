Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- At 11 A.M. Monday morning, the Labor Day parade in downtown Terre Haute began. There were first responders, labor union workers, and even high school marching bands leading the charge and celebrating this special holiday.

Many people were throwing candy to the many children that were in attendance and made their days. The sidewalks of downtown were packed to the brim. Mayor Duke Bennett even said he hadn't seen this many people at the Labor Day Parade in quite some time.

To some, this day is about having the day off. To others, however, it is about much more. Paul Atterson works at Local 157 Plumbers and Steamfitters. He says this day is about being with friends and family. "It's just a good day for guys who normally you see them on a job," he said, "Here we are able to celebrate with our families and our neighbors. It's just a good day."