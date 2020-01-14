Clear

Terre Haute's Harley-Davidson store set to receive a new look

Cannonball Harley-Davidson in Terre Haute is getting a facelift. We are learning more about a complete remodel and renovation their building is receiving.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 4:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cannonball Harley-Davidson in Terre Haute is getting a facelift. We are learning more about a complete remodel and renovation their building is receiving.

The dealership will have a new look starting with its entranceway.

The building will receive new flooring and new cement - giving it a rustic look.

They will also be raising the ceiling to give it a more open concept.

Owner Donna Dellen told us a bar will be put in for riders to enjoy before or after rides.

"We're trying to make it an atmosphere for our riders to be able to come in and talk and enjoy each other. It's a brotherhood and sisterhood of riders. We want them to have a place to meet and enjoy the sport of riding," Dellen said.

Construction is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of May.

