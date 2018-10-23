Terre Haute's Eva Kor to serve as pacesetter for 500 Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -Terre Haute' Eva Kor will serve as the pacesetter for the 2019 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Officials say the 84-year-old Holocaust survivor was chosen because she exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit.

Organizers hope she will inspire people to register for the race.

On Wednesday morning, a group of her biggest supporters called 'Team Eva' will run the 13.1-mile course as a relay with Eva as the anchor.

Team Eva's time will be the time to beat.

For every participant that finishes faster than Team Eva, the 500 Festival will donate $1 to the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.

To learn more, click here.