TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman came out a winner on The Price Is Right!
Alison Strange appeared on Wednesday's episode.
She played "Most Expensive" and we chatted with her about being on the show.
Click play to watch!
Related Content
- Terre Haute women wins on the Price is RIght!
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Terre Haute event focuses on women's health
- Prices are going up for Terre Haute golf courses
- Gas prices fall in Terre Haute, and across the state
- Terre Haute hospitals talk about new pricing transparency guidelines
- Terre Haute Fire Department wins state award
- Community Spotlight: Terre Haute Women's Club Shoe Bus
- Terre Haute based cancer center wins patient satisfaction award
- Terre Haute South wins Safe Sports School Award
Scroll for more content...