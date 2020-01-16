Terre Haute woman wins $10,000 after donating to the United Way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One woman is $10,000 richer.
Haley Akers won the prize after donating to the United Way of the Wabash Valley Campaign.
This new incentive was an added perk to bring in more donations.
All of the money raised helps to fund the United Way's goal of moving 1,000 people out of financial struggles and into stability.
Terre Haute Chevrolet made this cash incentive possible.
When asked what she will do with the money, she said she wants to save it and buy a house someday.
