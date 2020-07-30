'Listen to what he taught us, don't let that die with him,' Local woman shares memories of John Lewis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thursday, a civil rights icon will be laid to rest.

John Lewis died fighting both pancreatic cancer and the injustices of the world.

News 10 sat down with someone living in the Wabash Valley who knew Lewis first-hand.

Theressa Bynum described the life of Lewis as genuine, warm, and committed.

"I was fortunate enough to meet John when he was a student at the American Baptist Seminary in Nashville," said Bynum.

Bynum says Lewis was special but didn't realize just how special, at the time.

"None of us knew he was going to become a great person that he became."

Both Lewis and Bynum we're young activists who were apart of many groups... like the NAACP.

In April of 1960, the home of an attorney for the NAACP was bombed. This lead to a peaceful march that the two were both apart of.

"Every student beside one class because the teacher wouldn't let the students out of her room... marched out of that school."

This was only the start of Lewis's battle for change.

"He was a model for things we can do. This is a precious thing that we have. Listen to what he taught us, don't let that die with him."

As he gets laid to rest... she says he left his marks on all of us.

"It was just a pleasure to say I knew him some people don't get a chance to do that and I'll always treasure that."

Lewis served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Funeral services will be held at the South View Cemetery in Atlanta.