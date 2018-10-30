Terre Haute woman sentenced for shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County judge has handed down a 25-year prison sentence to a woman that entered a guilty plea in a shooting.
Ashley Johnson was convicted for shooting David Carroll in the chest.
Johnson was originally facing eight charges, including murder.
In September, she pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
That agreement allowed all of the other charges to be dismissed.
News 10 was told John was very apologetic in court.
