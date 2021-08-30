Terre Haute woman sentenced for repeatedly stabbing her roommate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman has entered a plea agreement in a Terre Haute stabbing case.

Amanda Baker pleaded guilty but mentally ill to an aggravated battery charge. Under the plea, the state suggested a 16-year prison sentence.

While in prison, she's expected to complete mental health treatment. The rest of the sentence could be moved to work release or home detention when three years remain.

The state agreed to drop the attempted murder charge.

The stabbing happened in May of 2020. The stabbing happened on North Fruitridge Avenue, near Wabash.

Police said Baker admitted to stabbing her roommate. The victim had stab wounds to her face and neck.