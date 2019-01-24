TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman made a plea agreement in connection to a murder case.
On Thursday, 21-year-old Sabrei Neace pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.
That's in connection to the shooting death of Gage Eup in August of last year.
Under the plea, charges of assisting a criminal and altering the scene of a death are dismissed.
She was also sentenced on Thursday.
After 'good time credit' officials say she has less than one year left to serve on in-home detention.
Dylan Morgan faces charges of murder and altering the scene of a death.
His jury trial is set for May 13th.
Related Content
- Terre Haute woman makes plea agreement in connection to murder case
- Chicago man takes plea in Terre Haute attempted murder case
- Jury seated in Terre Haute murder case
- Terre Haute man accused of murder enters a plea
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Guilty plea accepted for Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder
- Plea agreement accepted by judge in Ethan Lee case
- Indiana doctor reaches plea agreement in 'pill mill' case
- Attempted murder trial canceled after plea agreement entered
- Plea deal submitted in murder case
Scroll for more content...