Terre Haute woman makes plea agreement in connection to murder case

On Thursday, 21-year-old Sabrei Neace pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman made a plea agreement in connection to a murder case.

That's in connection to the shooting death of Gage Eup in August of last year.

Under the plea, charges of assisting a criminal and altering the scene of a death are dismissed.

She was also sentenced on Thursday.

After 'good time credit' officials say she has less than one year left to serve on in-home detention.

Dylan Morgan faces charges of murder and altering the scene of a death.

His jury trial is set for May 13th.

