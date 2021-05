CLAYT COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI() - One person is dead after a single-car crash in Clay County.

It happened early Wednesday morning near County Road 1050 South.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the driver, Justin Humphrey, left the road in his vehicle and went airborne. Humphrey reportedly hit several trees before coming to a stop.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Grace Carlton of Terre Haute, was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.