EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was killed in an Edgar County crash.
It happened on Wednesday night east of Paris on U.S. Highway 150. Police say someone called 911 saying they found a car in a ditch - and the driver was unresponsive.
Police say a Jeep hit a deer.
The force of the crash caused the deer to be thrown into the path of an oncoming SUV. The deer went through the windshield of the SUV and hit the driver.
That driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Jordan Thorne died at the scene of the accident.
Related Content
- Terre Haute woman killed in Edgar County crash when deer crashes into her windshield
- One dead in Edgar County crash
- Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident
- Edgar County Manhunt Ends
- Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries
- Edgar County woman arrested on arson charges
- UPDATE: Edgar County man dies after Friday night crash
- Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash
- One person hurt after Terre Haute crash
- 3 deer trap woman in apartment after crashing through window
Scroll for more content...