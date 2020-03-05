Terre Haute woman killed in Edgar County crash when deer crashes into her windshield

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was killed in an Edgar County crash.

It happened on Wednesday night east of Paris on U.S. Highway 150. Police say someone called 911 saying they found a car in a ditch - and the driver was unresponsive.

Police say a Jeep hit a deer.

The force of the crash caused the deer to be thrown into the path of an oncoming SUV. The deer went through the windshield of the SUV and hit the driver.

That driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Jordan Thorne died at the scene of the accident.