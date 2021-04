CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Clark County.

The crash happened around 5:30 on US 40 just east of Marshall.

Illinois State Police says 21-year-old Isabella Marino lost traction while she was driving westbound and went over a divided traffic island.

She hit a guardrail and overturned.

Marino was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.