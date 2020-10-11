Terre Haute woman hosts Yard Sale for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Although COVID-19 has halted many fundraisers and events to support the cause, one local woman took it upon herself to host an event and give back to the foundation that saved her life.

Breast cancer has taken the lives of many incredible women much too soon. Everyone knows someone who’s been affected by this demoralizing disease, but one Terre Haute woman is a survivor. She’s made it her mission to give back and remember those who lost their battle with breast cancer.

Tawnya Sheffield is a seven-year cancer survivor. This year, the Susan G. Komen More Than Just Pink wall was virtual due to COVID-19. However, Sheffield went above and beyond to still host a fundraiser.

She put on a yard sale at her Terre Haute home to give back to the organization that has given her so much. All donations will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Sheffield is the 17th cancer survivor on her mother’s side, so this is a cause that’s very near and dear to her heart.

“A lot of people don’t like to donate because they aren’t really sure where their money is going to go,” Sheffield said, “Well I am living proof that this money is going to stay local. The funds that were donated seven years ago helped me get my mammogram which saved my life.”

Sheffield wasn’t alone though. Three women joined her on Saturday all the way from Dallas, Texas. They say showing support for their friend and all breast cancer survivors is in their DNA.

“All of us fight like girls,” Susan G. Komen supporter Chelsea Kretz said, “We stick together and whenever one of us needs support, we are all there for each other. It was nothing for us to travel to Terre Haute, Indiana to support breast cancer awareness and education.”

“It’s important to be there for them whether it’s your mom, your sister, your cousin, or your neighbor just to make sure they know they’re not alone,” supporter Kristin Bennett agreed, “It doesn’t matter what your age is. You can be 30 or you can be 80. You can be diagnosed with breast cancer. We are here to support and to save women of all ages.”