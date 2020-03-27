Clear

Terre Haute woman creates a central place for Vigo County residents to receive community help amid coronavirus outbreak

There is now a central place on social media to help Vigo County residents navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

ISU graduate student Tina Simons created a Mutual Aid COVID-19 group on Facebook.

She said it's a place where people can come together as a community, ask for and offer help, and share information and resources.

People can check in with one another and stay connected.

Simons says came up with the idea after noticing nearby counties doing the same thing. She thought Vigo County and the Wabash Valley could benefit from something like this.

"If anybody needs anything from a roll of toilet paper to a recommendation on what is open late at night for food-it doesn't matter. If anyone needs anything, hopefully, they can come to this centralized place and ask for help and also offer resources," Simons said.

To get involved, You can simply request to join this group on FaceBook.

Simons says she's looking for more administrators of the page that know the area well.

