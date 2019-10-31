Terre Haute woman charged for driving under the influence with two kids in the car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Terre Haute woman is facing charges after she drove under the influence of a controlled substance with two kids in the car.

It happened during a Wednesday evening traffic stop near 7th Street and Davis Avenue.

Police say 24-year-old Megan Lehman was pulled over for no tail lights.

The state trooper suspected Lehman was under the influence of a controlled substance.

She reportedly gave the trooper permission to search her car. That is when police said they also found marijuana.

Also in the car were a seven-month-old baby and a six-year-old child.

The children were released to their grandmother.

Lehman was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended.