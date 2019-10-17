Terre Haute woman charged for driving under the influence with a newborn in the car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is facing charges after police say she drove under the influence of a controlled substance with a baby in the car.
It happened on Wednesday when Indiana State Police pulled over 20-year-old Emili Garner for unsafe lane movement near U.S. 40 and Hunt Road.
After an investigation, police say Garner was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Police say Garner's newborn infant was also in the vehicle with her.
She allegedly refused to take a chemical test and was taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Garner was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
DCS gave the baby's grandmother custody.
