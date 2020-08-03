Terre Haute woman charged after police say she drove under the influence of cocaine

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning traffic stop in Vermillion County landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars.

It happened just before 12:30 am.

Police say they witnessed a pick-up truck that was being driven by 36-year-old Hallie Morgan, weaving and crossing the center line on State Road 63.

When police stopped her, she allegedly told them she was just tired. Officials say after she failed a field sobriety test, she was taken to the hospital for a chemical test.

The test allegedly showed she tested positive for Benzodiazepines and cocaine.

She was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated - controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment.