Terre Haute woman charged after investigators say she set fire to a chair inside a hotel

A Terre Haute woman is facing charges after she was accused of setting a fire inside a Terre Haute hotel.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is facing charges after she was accused of setting a fire inside a Terre Haute hotel.

33-year-old Nichole Hiner was arrested on Monday morning on charges of arson, resisting law enforcement, and possession of meth.

The fire happened just before 5:00 on Sunday after Hiner reportedly set fire to a chair inside of a hallway at the Travelodge on South 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

That's according to arson investigator Norm Loudermilk.

During her book-in, officials say Hiner had meth in her possession.

She is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

