Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of our viewers is celebrating a triple-digit (plus one) birthday!

Mary Fell celebrated her 101st birthday on Monday.

LINK | WHAT HAPPENED IN 1917

Mary was born in the Wabash Valley...got married here and had seven kids here.

As a child, she told us she helped her mom on the farm every day.

Mary said she's seen a lot of changes in Terre Haute over the years.

One of the biggest changes? Technology.

"When I finally got to be 80-years-old...then I began to think about myself and every year would come so fast. The first thing you know...here I was, 100 years old and I was surprised at myself. I just couldn't believe it," Mary said.