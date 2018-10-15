Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of our viewers is celebrating a triple-digit (plus one) birthday!
Mary Fell celebrated her 101st birthday on Monday.
LINK | WHAT HAPPENED IN 1917
Mary was born in the Wabash Valley...got married here and had seven kids here.
As a child, she told us she helped her mom on the farm every day.
Mary said she's seen a lot of changes in Terre Haute over the years.
One of the biggest changes? Technology.
"When I finally got to be 80-years-old...then I began to think about myself and every year would come so fast. The first thing you know...here I was, 100 years old and I was surprised at myself. I just couldn't believe it," Mary said.
