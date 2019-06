Terre Haute woman arrested after investigators say she admitted to setting fire to ex-boyfriend's apartment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was arrested after investigators say she admitted to setting fire to her ex-boyfriend's apartment.

Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk told News 10 Jessica Marshall admitted to setting the fire on May 29.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation when re-entering the home to rescue a dog.

Fire officials say Marshall admitted to setting a towel on fire in a bathroom.