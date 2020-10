VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was arrested in Vermillion County on a long list of charges - including DUI.

Police arrested 40-year-old Sarah Lawson after a traffic stop on State Road 63 in Clinton.

A K-9 officer found a loaded syringe with meth in the car, and then a small bag of marijuana.

Lawson also failed sobriety tests on the scene. She's in the Vermillion County Jail for operating a vehicle under the influence and several drug charges.