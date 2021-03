TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is in jail, after drinking and driving.

Indiana State Police stopped Lindsay Chatman for failure to signal during a lane change.

During the traffic stop, police said they witnessed signs of impairment.

Chatman had a BAC of .13%.

She had her 14-year-old daughter in the vehicle with her.

Chatman is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond.